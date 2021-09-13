Barclays Lowers easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 685

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Friday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,622.05.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

