Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €55.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.58 ($63.04).

SHL stock opened at €57.28 ($67.39) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 1 year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

