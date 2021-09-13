Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Banner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

