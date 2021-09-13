Bank of America Begins Coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

HOWL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

HOWL opened at $17.05 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,381,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,976,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,494,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

