Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bancolombia by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE CIB opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

