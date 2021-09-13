Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.10 price objective on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.55.
NYSE:SAN opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
