Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.10 price objective on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.55.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

