Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCPC. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $139.47. 98,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77. Balchem has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

