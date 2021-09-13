B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

BTG stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in B2Gold by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

