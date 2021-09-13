Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,003 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $33,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $147.78 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

