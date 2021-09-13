Aviva PLC Sells 399 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,660.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 15,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,304.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,285.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.