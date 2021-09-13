Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 87,381 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

