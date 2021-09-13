Aviva PLC Purchases 21,645 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 626,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $43,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $64.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

