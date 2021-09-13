Aviva PLC Acquires 33,239 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

