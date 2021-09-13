Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.