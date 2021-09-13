Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Down to $42.33

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.33, but opened at $40.58. Avantor shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 44,652 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.
In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $73,442,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
