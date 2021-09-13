Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Down to $42.33

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.33, but opened at $40.58. Avantor shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 44,652 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Avantor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $73,442,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.