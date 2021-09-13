Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 82,048 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,048 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,828 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,194. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

