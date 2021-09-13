Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.46. 6,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

