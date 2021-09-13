Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,756. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

