Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $6.36 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,475 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.13. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,238. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

