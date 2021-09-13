Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 166,166 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

