Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $12.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.29. The company had a trading volume of 129,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

