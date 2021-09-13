Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.97

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 3038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVNS shares. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

