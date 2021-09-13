Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Autoliv by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Autoliv by 82.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

