Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Atrion has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $757.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.71. Atrion has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $757.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 597.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 74.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

