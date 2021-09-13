Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.
Atrion has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.
NASDAQ ATRI opened at $757.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.71. Atrion has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $757.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.08.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
