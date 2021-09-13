Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,973 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

VCR opened at $318.30 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $323.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

