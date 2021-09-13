Atria Investments LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $359,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Amgen by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,128,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $213.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.