Atria Investments LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,248 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

