Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NYSE NKE opened at $163.59 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average of $146.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

