Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

