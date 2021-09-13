AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.94 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post sales of $9.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.66 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $35.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $36.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

