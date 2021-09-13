Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

ASXC stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $480.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.