ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $350.56 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $350.56 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00154200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00043837 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

