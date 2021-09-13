AscendEX (BitMax) Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00152277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042976 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

