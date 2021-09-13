Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,035 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $165.81. The company had a trading volume of 259,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

