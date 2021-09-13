Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 6,752 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.95. 198,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average of $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $247.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.