Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 33,256 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

DHI stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

