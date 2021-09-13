Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $826,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,182,000 after buying an additional 273,579 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 771,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 252,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

