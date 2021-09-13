Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 8,577 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after buying an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $162.43. 136,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,717. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

