Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 124,393 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,373,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 161,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 97,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,801. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,165 shares of company stock worth $26,817,504. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

