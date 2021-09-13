ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 445,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,729. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46.

