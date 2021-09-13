Arizona State Retirement System Takes $302,000 Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,450,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVB stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

