Arizona State Retirement System Sells 740 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.83. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

