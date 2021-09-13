Arizona State Retirement System Sells 695 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $193.40 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $210.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

