Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,539 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 262.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

