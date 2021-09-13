Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,302,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $10,450,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $82,384,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE NUVB opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.78.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

