Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $38.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

