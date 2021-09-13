Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a P/E ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.