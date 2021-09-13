Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.83. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KURA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

