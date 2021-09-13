Arizona State Retirement System Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

