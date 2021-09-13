Arizona State Retirement System Has $298,000 Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

BJRI stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.10 million, a PE ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

